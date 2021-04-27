Defiance County commissioners received several department updates during their Monday meeting.

Engineer Warren Schlatter provided his weekly update, noting that Farmer-Mark Road was closed between Fountain Street and Jericho roads to replace a culvert with a bridge.

Meanwhile, widening was completed on Clemmer Road at the county fairgrounds in Hicksville where a turn lane is being added as well as on Bowman and Schubert roads. Widening work is continuing on Openlander Road.

In other business Monday, commissioners:

• received a quarterly update from Connie Bostelman, the county child support enforcement agency director. She reported year-to-date collections of $1,466,321.12.

• met with with Defiance County Family and Children First Coordinator Julie Voll for a quarterly update. She noted that 2021 early childhood developmental screenings were held.

