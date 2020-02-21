Defiance County commissioners have received a request to detach land from within the Defiance city corporation limits.
Commissioners noted the request in a press release concerning their regular Thursday meeting.
The petition is for 7.71 acres at 20308 County Road 424 in Sec. 29 of Defiance Township.
Defiance City Council approved the detachment on Oct. 22.
Defiance Law Director Sean O’Donnell had said at the time that the measure was needed to accommodate a liquor transfer, and was permitted with the understanding that the owner would seek to come back into the city in the future.
Also Thursday, commissioners received the monthly update from Defiance County Senior Services Director Amy Francis.
She reported that 369 clients are utilizing the home-delivered meal program, for which there is no current waiting list.
Transports of seniors increased by 12% over a year ago to 719 in January, Francis explained. Included in this are doctor appointments, trips to the grocery stores and other non-medical appointments.
Starting March 11, senior services will be hosting a “lunch and learn” every second Wednesday. The event will begin at 1 p.m. at the Defiance center with Jilene Richards, elder care attorney, talking about financial planning for long-term care.
Interested persons can RSVP by calling 419-782-3233.
Francis also noted that beginning March 2, the Defiance Senior Center’s cafe will be open for coffee, conversation and treats from 7-9 a.m. Monday through Friday when it will host the “Broadway Brew Crew.”
