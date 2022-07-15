Defiance County's Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) requested continued financial help from county commissioners during their Thursday meeting.
Commissioners also learned that some property owners in Lake Christi Meadows Subdivision have decided not to proceed with a petitioned street improvement project and learned that the county has been chosen for an H2Ohio pilot program (see related story).
Jessica Robbins of Northwest Ohio CASA requested that county commissioners continue their $10,000 contribution to the organization which utilizes volunteers to serve children in difficult family situations who've been abused or neglected.
Commissioners agreed to consider the request, which would be used for CASA during its next fiscal year.
"We're most likely going forward on it," Commissioner Mick Pocratsky told The Crescent-News Thursday afternoon, noting the cost savings the program provides.
Without the CASA program, Defiance County Juvenile/Probate Judge Jeff Strasbaugh informed commissioners, a guardian ad-litem would need to be appointed to each child's case. Attorneys providing this work would be employed at a cost of $80 per hour to provide the same service as CASA volunteers.
"So, that's a pretty significant cost savings to the county," said Strausbaugh.
Officials calculated the savings as $61,480 based on the number of hours provided by volunteers from June 2021 to June 2022.
From June 2021 to June 2022, explained Robbins, CASA volunteers have assisted 38 children in Defiance County, spending 768.5 hours doing so. Since the program was established in Defiance County in 2017, program volunteers have provided 2,500 hours.
This involves researching the kids' situation by reaching out to schools and doctors, for example, and compiling a report to advocate for them in court settings. These are presented to Strausbaugh to help determine the child's future when they are removed from a troubled home in abusive situations.
"The goal is always to reunify the children with the parent, but you got to get the parent back on track so that the children can live in a safe, clean, healthy environment," he said.
According to Robbins, Northwest Ohio CASA — serving Defiance, Henry, Paulding and Williams counties — receives most of its funding from the Victims of Crime Act and the State Victims Assistance Act. These do not cover all operating expenses and require a 20% local match, she noted.
In recent years, Robbins added, grant funded has decreased significantly.
While county commissioners provide funds for the organization, fundraising also is an important revenue component, she explained.
One prominent fundraiser is the "Symphony of Trees" in Napoleon during the holiday season. Two "Witches Brew" events — one held in Defiance, the other in Napoleon — are held in the fall as fundraisers as well.
Robbins said Defiance County now has 12 CASA volunteers while the program has gradually assisted more kids each year, going from 31 in 2018 to 38 in 2021, with 27 assisted through the first six months of 2022.
Volunteers must receive training when they join the program as well as 12 hours of continuing education each year.
Strausbaugh praised the CASA volunteers, saying they go above and beyond.
"My concern at the outset of this, before I brought the program in here, was I wasn't quite sure that CASA could do the type of work that I would want to do have done for our families in our courts," he said. "And I have been actually just surprised on an ongoing basis. ... The reports are so good, so thorough and these people are so dedicated to what they do. I just thought that volunteers might not go to that length. They go way above and beyond. They do just such a good job. I've been nothing but impressed with their work."
Strausbaugh added that the program is "very good" and "very valuable to me."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.