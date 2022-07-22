Concerns about Four County Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) wages and operational procedures were aired during Defiance County commissioners' meeting Thursday.
The discussion was initiated by Defiance County Juvenile/Probate Judge Jeff Strausbaugh who noted that the JDC board has hired a consultant to examine finances at the facility, located in Williams County next to the Corrections Center of Northwest of Ohio east of Stryker.
All of the juvenile judges in the JDC's four counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams) support pay increases for JDC staff, according to Strausbaugh, because "we've had a lot of turnover." He noted that JDC staff members can go next door to CCNO and work as corrections officers for $2-$4 more per hour.
Although some concerns have been voiced about the leadership of JDC Superintendent Melissa Garza-Vielma, Strausbaugh told commissioners that "the facility seems to be doing well now." But he said the "biggest concern" presently is the pay issue, so he and the other judges would like to see rates comparable to what corrections officers are making at CCNO.
A former juvenile probation officer himself, Commissioner Mick Pocratsky questioned this approach, though he listened to the judge's concerns. He noted that raises have been given in recent years and said people who become officers at the JDC have a calling for such work.
Strausbaugh countered that the previous pay scales were so low that "you could get any job in the community that would have paid more than what they were making before we made those last couple of raises. Right now the pay is comparable to what you would start at Wal-mart. It is the same actually, it's the same dollar amount."
Commissioner David Kern questioned bringing JDC personnel up to CCNO pay levels, saying officers at that facility deal with adult inmates and more numbers than a handful of juveniles, have more training and are exposed to greater risk.
But Strausbaugh noted the difference in troubled kids now as compared to 15 or so years ago, saying they are more violent.
Addressing the JDC's operation generally, Kern said its staff is not trained well, the facility is "run poorly" and needs to be revamped (before wage increases are considered).
"I think that the philosophy is lost for what it was supposed to be," said Kern. "... If the staff was trained the same as CCNO staff is trained and the leadership out there got their act together, then maybe. I think there's a lot more bigger problems than just wages at that place in my opinion."
In the end, Strausbaugh said he wasn't seeking commissioner approval of pay raises now, but wanted to give them time to weigh this possibility leading up to 2023 budget discussions later this year.
Any decision about pay raises at the JDC would be made jointly with agreement by county commissioners from the four counties, and by the facility's governing board.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met with members of "We are Limitless" — a group that supports people with developmental disabilities — to discuss pending improvements at the Penney Nature Center on Ashpacher Road, and perhaps in the future at Defiance's Kingsbury Park. At the Penney Nature Center this includes an ADA-accessible picnic tables.
• received an update from Brad Fritch, the county's wastewater supervisor. He reported on a number of maintenance items, including repairs to the EMA sewer pump station and repairs to pumps and filters on county wastewater systems elsewhere.
