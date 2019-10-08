Defiance County commissioners received an update from Engineer Warren Schlatter during their Monday meeting.
He informed them that the county landfill which he manages took in 56,129 cubic yards of waste during September, compared to 44,516 cubic tons in September 2018. Landfill sales totaled $468,266 in September, compared to $377,330 in September 2018.
Schlatter also noted that a bridge replacement is continuing on Arrowsmith Road, while work has begun on Lake Christi Meadows’ Lakeshore Drive. The street is being repaired through an assessment project in which the cost will be charged to property owners there.
In another matter, commissioners received an update on legal matters from Russ Herman, assistant county prosecutor.
