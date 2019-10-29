Defiance County commissioners have received a request for the annexation of more than 100 acres in Richland Township into Defiance.
Commissioners noted the request in a press release about their Monday meeting, which included three agenda items.
The aforementioned petition — allowing an expedited annexation in lieu of opposition — has been filed by property owners ... for 104.335 acres in Sec. 7 of Richland Township, north of Elliott Road, between Carpenter and Domersville roads.
Commissioners must approve the annexation before it goes to Defiance County Council for consideration and approval.
During their regular meeting Monday, commissioners:
• met with Engineer Warren Schlatter for his weekly update. He reported that the widening of Evansport Road continues, while Arrowsmith Road opened last Thursday after being closed for a bridge replacement. Work on Lakeshore Drive’s cement stabilization project is continuing, while a similar project planned on Haymaker Drive is set to begin Thursday. Annual bridge inspections are about one-third completed, Schlatter reported.
• discussed accounting software with Defiance County Auditor Jill Little. She will obtain an updated price for commissioners to review.
• met with Bill Brandt of CIS for an IT services update.
