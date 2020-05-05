Defiance County commissioners approved measures Monday due to revenue losses associated with the coronavirus situation.
Commissioners approved a related resolution noting the measures, which include: an employee wage freeze at 2020 levels, a restriction on travel other than that which is mandated or required “for normal job performance,” a hiring freeze on positions within the general fund and the postponement of capital improvement projects other than those which are mandated and “necessary for safe and efficient operations of the county.”
In an interview Monday, Commissioner Ryan Mack said the decision is based upon information received from Auditor Jill Little and the county’s budget commission. It issued an amendment certificate projecting a $500,000 decrease in county general fund revenue through the year, according to Mack.
This primarily results from less revenue generated by the county’s sales tax and a reduction in money provided by the state from casino revenues. Ohio’s casinos have been closed during the coronavirus situation.
“I think all commissioners around Ohio are worried,” said Mack. “We want the economy to get rolling again so people can get back to business.
As for commissioners’ measures to counteract revenue drops, Mack said “we plan on kind of doing it on a phased approach.”
Further measures may be necessary, he indicated, based on future re-evaluation of the revenue situation.
In a related matter Monday, commissioners held a teleconference with Erica Krause, northwest Ohio regional representative for Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown.
She noted that Brown is pushing for federal lawmakers to approve funding for local governments that wild help offset revenue decreases related to the coronavirus situation.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• announced in a news release concerning Monday’s meeting that commissioners office “remains open to the public by appointment only at this time.” They encourage residents “to contact the department directly, prior to traveling to the department’s office.”
• opened bids with Engineer Warren Schlatter from four companies on snow and ice control road salt. The low bidder was Compass Minerals at $72.64 per ton. Commissioners will award at a contract at a later date.
• received Schlatter’s weekly update. Among other things, he noted that road widening is occurring on Harris Road, with Highland Center, Bowman and Powers roads to follow. Pavement patching is underway in Noble Township, to be followed by Richland Township and then Adams Township.
• received a legal update from Prosecutor Morris Murray.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.