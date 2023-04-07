Defiance County commissioners approved a tire disposal rate increase for the county landfill during their Thursday meeting.
Commissioners also opened bids on four road-related contracts and the construction of a storage shed at Defiance County East, 1300 E. Second St. (see below).
Effective Monday, the county landfill's rate for individual passenger vehicle tires off the rim will go from $2 to $4 while the amounts for tires on rims will increase from $3 to $5, and semi tires will go from $7.50 to $10.
A new classification for delivering vehicles using the landfill scales will be 15 cents per pound, matching an amount charged by Henry County's landfill.
The latter facility, while serving only as a waste transfer station, is central to the rate issue. Henry County raised its tire disposal rates effective in March.
Because tires cannot be placed in landfills, Defiance County takes them to Henry County which has a shredder. The shreds are then given away for free, but Defiance County must pay Henry County's disposal fee.
Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter, who manages the county landfill, noted that money was being lost with the current setup for tire disposal.
Also Thursday, commissioners opened bids with Schlatter on several road contracts.
Only one for paving and patching roads throughout the county was received with Gerken Paving, Inc., Napoleon, offering a figure of $2,613,413.05. The engineer's estimate was $2,503,163.05.
Bids for village paving were received from Henry W. Bergman, Genoa, $195,901.60; Gerken Paving, Inc., $218,413.70; and Ward Construction Co., Leipsic, $239,035. The engineer's estimate was $283,982.60.
Bids for chip sealing were received from Ward Construction Co., $188,221.41; and Henry W. Bergman, $189,467.33. The engineer's estimate was $173,975.30.
Bids for a cement stabilization project on Williams Center-Cecil Road were received from Tri Mor Corp., $104,997.94, Twinsburg; and Tenmile Creek Excavating, LLC, Detroit, $121,685.75. The engineer's estimate was $72,958.75.
Commissioners will make a decision on awarding contracts after the bids are reviewed.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met with Hicksville Mayor Ron Jones and the village's acting fire chief, Bruce Hart, for the portion of Thursday's meeting held in the Hicksville Village Council room. Hart noted an issue with the village's tornado sirens during the March 31 severe weather event, and is working on a plan concerning the department's deployment during weather watches.
• opened bids on the construction of a new storage shed at Defiance County East with architect Jerry Overmier. Bids were received from Mel Lanzer Company, Napoleon, $477,000; The Dotson Company, Whitehouse, $521,563; R.G. Zachrich Construction, Inc., 10105 Haller St., $553,975; and Rupp Rosebrock, Inc., Liberty Center, $569,550. A contract will be awarded at a later date. The engineer's estimate was $523,306.
