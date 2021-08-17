Following two public hearings, Defiance County commissioners approved an increase in county dog license fees during their Monday meeting.
No public input was received during either of the hearings held on July 22 and Aug. 5.
Effective Dec. 1, license fees will go from $20-24 for one dog while a three-year license will increase from $60-72. A lifetime tag — the price is based on a 10-year period — will increase from $200-240.
During an interview Monday with The Crescent-News, Commissioner Mick Pocratsky noted the cost-cutting measures that the dog warden’s office under Randy Vogel has taken during the past few years.
He said the last license fee increase was in 2014 while previous fee hikes had taken place in 2013, 2008 and 2003.
“Randy’s budget has been going down steadily,” said Pocratsky. “... I haven’t been here for previous increases, but he’s been to us since I became commissioner and he’s really concerned about his budget and the revenue stream.”
Pocratsky said commissioners have decided to delay allowing the purchase of a new vehicle for Vogel’s office while a part-time position also has not been filled. However, Vogel told commissioners previously that he plans to hire a full-time assistant, although at a reduced pay rate.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• approved the Colah Ditch project in Hicksville Township. The estimated cost is $47,502.26.
• met with Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter for his weekly update. In addition to pavement marking, resurfacing has taken place on Ridenour Road and is moving to Openlander Road next, according to Schlatter.
• received the monthly update from Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Director Erika Willitzer.
