A sewer rate increase for residents and businesses hooked up to a Defiance County wastewater collection system is on hold ... for now.
County commissioners held a public hearing on the proposed increases during their Thursday meeting, taking them under advisement until making a decision later. Commissioners also agreed to provide more financial help to AuGlaize Village (see related story).
The aforementioned rate increases were recommended earlier this year by a representative of the Ohio Rural Community Assistance Program (RCAP), a nonprofit agency. RCAP's Wayne Cannon met with commissioners during a meeting in May to review a rate study the organization conducted.
RCAP is recommending that commissioners combine county-owned systems such as Auglaize (south of Defiance), an express sewer (that takes in Lake Christi Meadows) and Evansport to keep rates the most efficient for all users.
Under this system, monthly rates would increase to $68.75 per household in the first year (from $50 in Evansport, from $55 for Auglaize customers and from $50.40 for the express sewer area). Rates would increase by 3% annually in subsequent years under the proposal.
Middle Gordon Creek Subdivision near Hicksville also has its own treatment system owned by the county, and is subject to the same increases.
The county's wastewater supervisor, Brad Fritch, told commissioners Thursday that rates have not been raised in 10 years while operating costs have risen.
Resident Otto Nicely — a former county commissioner — requested information from commissioners on each county treatment system's budget and carry-over.
In another sewer-related matter Thursday, commissioners briefly discussed proposed adjustments to the county's sewer regulations.
As he did during a commissioners meeting last week, engineering consultant Ken Maag of Poggemeyer Design Group noted that the most significant change is a requirement that some larger users install flow meters. This will allow commissioners to better monitor larger flows.
Institutions such as churches, hospitals and schools also will be charged $4.92 for an additional 150 gallons of wastewater generated per day.
Commissioners took the sewer regulation update under advisement as well and will make a decision at a later date.
