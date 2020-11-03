Defiance County commissioners have pledged additional money to a local organization responsible for a large Christmas light display in Hicksville.
During commissioners’ Monday meeting, Commissioner Mick Pocratsky told John Fifer of the Christmas Cruise Thru group that they plan to up their annual contribution to the event at the county fairgrounds by $20,000. The commissioners have been providing $5,000 each year.
“We certainly are seeing what’s going on in the county, especially with events like this that have a tendency to bring big, big crowds and tourism money, not just to you guys, but I see it in the village (Hicksville),” Pocratsky told Fifer. “So, we have made a decision that we’re going to help some of these entities that are nonprofit and that bring tourism to the county, and you guys will be one of the groups that will be receiving an additional $20,000 from us.”
The additional money will come from the county’s hotel/motel tax receipts. Commissioner Ryan Mack said the county normally undertakes a large project with the hotel/motel money, but commissioners chose not to do one this year.
“... hopefully it will be put to good use,” said Mack. “People need some joy, some excitement and some happiness this year.”
The announcement occurred after Fifer requested commissioners’ financial help at their Monday meeting. He expressed surprise and gratitude for commissioners’ generosity.
Fifer had hoped for additional help because of reduced fundraising — due to the coronavirus situation and the lack of support from at least two businesses. Two canceled fundraisers also cost the Cruise Thru group $22,300, according to Fifer.
The Cruise Thru is planned this year from Nov. 27-Dec. 23, according to Fifer.
“We’ve got some more new displays put in,” he said. “We’ve been working since the first of September. We’re getting there.”
He told commissioners that about 80% of the lights have been set up.
The event allows observers to drive through the fairgrounds in their vehicles and observe a variety of Christmas lights and displays.
No live reindeer will be offered or any gatherings in the hall due to the coronavirus situation, Fifer explained, but the fireworks will continue to be held.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• received Engineer Warren Schlatter’s weekly report. He noted that work continues on the Ridenour Road ditch relocation in Farmer Township, while county highway crews have been doing temporary work on the Hopkins Street bridge in Defiance.
• met with Russ Herman, county assistant prosecutor, for an update on pending legal matters.
