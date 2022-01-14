Defiance County commissioners approved the county's special funds budget for 2022 during their Thursday meeting.
Commissioners also discussed possible improvements at the animal shelter property on Ohio 15 with Fort Defiance Humane Society officials (see related story).
The special funds total $80,178,692, compared to the amount appropriated for 2021 ($68,184,139), a 17.6% increase. However, a large share of this is the county's portion of promised American Rescue Plan Act funds ($7,329,674), an account that represents the county's second largest special fund this year.
Another fund that is contributing to the big difference between 2021 and 2022 amounts is money set aside under an account named "engineering construction-federal." This fund represents grant money received for certain highway projects.
The amount goes from $608,000 in 2021 to $3,534,000 in 2022, and reflects grants received for two bridge projects (on Defiance's Hopkins Street and on Harding Road) and money from the Ohio Public Works Commission for road work, according to Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter.
The largest single special fund ($21,216,651) is for the county's landfill on Canal Road, and is down 1.2% from the amount appropriated for 2021 ($21,483,016).
A related, but separate account ("enterprise funds"), totals $6,927,910, constituting the landfill's Ohio EPA-required closure and post closure funds to be used to care for the facility after it closes. This figure is slightly higher than the 2021 amount ($6,744,090).
The third largest special fund is noted as "roads, bridges, culverts" and totals $6,841,581, compared to the 2021 amount ($7,020,005).
These funds operate the county engineer's office and county highway department, relying heavily on motor vehicle license fees and the state gas tax.
Also set aside for 2022 is $2,863,960 for the county senior services agency, a 16.6% increase from the 2021 budget $2,456,186.
Most of the agency's funding is provided by a 1.4-mill, five-year senior services levy.
Many of the special funds have their own revenue sources, as opposed to the county's general fund which is heavily dependent on county sales tax receipts. Commissioners approved the county's 2022 general fund ($15,667,263) in December.
Other major special funds for 2022, with 2021 appropriation amounts in parenthesis, include:
• community development block grant, $6,114,161 ($4,977,339).
• internal service fund (county employee health insurance), $5,708,554 ($5,920,444).
• capital projects, $3,669,503 ($3,215,538).
• debt service, $2,748,887 ($2,829,159).
• ditch maintenance, $1,591,441 ($1,490,171).
• E911 communications center, 1,476,881 ($1,671,868).
• sanitary sewer district, $1,038,926 ($1,065,300).
• child support enforcement agency, $879,835 ($1,052,838).
• real estate assessment fund, $571,374 ($1,159,553).
• certificate of title administration, $537,376 ($492,769).
• common pleas court probation, $517,921 ($455,823).
• county lodging tax, $505,213 ($473,737).
• motor vehicle/gasoline tax, $499,938 ($482,015).
• budget stabilization fund, $400,000 ($0).
• revolving loan fund, $385,203 ($309,819).
• solid waste district, $384,903 ($338,867).
• juvenile probation placement fund, $358,748 ($384,082).
• housing revolving loan fund, $328,137 ($203,823).
• county planning commission, $311,637 ($206,348).
• TCAP, $278,793 ($111,073).
• community control supervision, $274,922 ($297,283).
• dog and kennel (county dog warden), $217,781 ($243,452).
• Ohio attorney general grants, $200,000 ($36,155).
• Recycle Ohio Market Development, $200,000 ($0).
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• received the monthly update from the county's maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin. Recent maintenance work included assisting a contracted roof replacement at the county airport on Ohio 15 — necessitated by recent wind damage — and ensuring the operation of heating systems in county buildings.
• met with the county's dog warden, Randy Vogel, for an update. He reported that his office investigated 42 complaints in December along with five dog bites while five dogs were taken to the animal shelter and five dogs were "deemed dangerous."
• received an update from Defiance County's apiary inspector, Jamie Walters. He informed commissioners that Defiance County had 96 apiaries last year while he inspected 74 of them. Commissioners noted the "vital role that bees and apiaries play in our local economy," and reappointed Walters as apiary inspector for 2022.
