Defiance County government's 2022 general fund budget is now in place.
County commissioners approved the annual spending plan during their regular meeting Thursday, weeks after the process of discussing proposed expenditures with various county officials began.
The county's special funds — covering such things as the landfill operations, senior services and engineer/highway department functions — which generally gave their own revenue sources — will be approved by commissioners in coming weeks. This year's special funds appropriations totaled $68,184,139.
The 2022 general fund totals $15,667,263, or 6.5% more than what was approved for 2021 ($14,710,509).
One change in next year's general fund is that each department's budget amount now includes some employee fringe benefits, whereas this appeared separately before. They also include $1 per hour raises recommended by commissioners for all county employees.
The largest 2022 general fund expenditures, with 2021 adopted figures in parenthesis, include:
• sheriff, $2,247,453 ($1,723,397). According to Sheriff Doug Engel, this budget incorporates the additional costs mentioned above, but does not include provision for additional officers or extra equipment out of the ordinary.
• regional jail, $1,780,000 ($1,780,000).
• insurance, $1,735,500 ($2,616,000). The figure is lower given the aforementioned explanation about how employee benefits are included in the general fund next year.
• maintenance and operation, $1,126,033 ($1,011,500).
• county commissioners, $809,183 ($733,118).
• juvenile court, $710,131 ($610,219).
• prosecuting attorney, $645,828 ($535,487). This figure more accurately reflects what the prosecutor's office budget has been in recent years, but is still lower than what be spent to run the office in 2022, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray. Like every budget, the office's planned expenditures have risen for reasons explained above concerning wages and benefits, but Murray noted that the budget figure adopted in recent years has been below actual expenses. The difference, he said, is made up with special revenue funds received from less predictable sources like cash seizures in drug cases or delinquent property tax foreclosures.
• common pleas court, $645,504 ($556,891). An additional reason for the rise in this budget is a pay increase of approximately 25% for the court administrator. Judge Joseph Schmenk said this was an attempt to make the position more competitive with pay in surrounding jurisdictions.
• miscellaneous, $629,799 ($459,799).
• building and grounds, $600,000 ($500,000).
• board of elections, $411,999 ($296,132). This budget is up more than normal due to planning for two full elections in 2022 (general and primary), according to the county's board of elections director, Tonya Wichman. This is the case in each even-numbered year when state races or a presidential race are on election ballots, she noted.
• Defiance County East maintenance building, $400,000 ($400,000).
• county auditor, $361,543 ($298,237).
• veterans relief, $326,661 ($290,922).
• children services, $315,625 ($315,625).
• courthouse security, $290,987 ($238,960).
• juvenile probation, $285,619 ($230,005).
• clerk of courts, $239,980 ($220,079).
• municipal court, $211,524 ($200,360).
• probate court, $195,529 ($170,677).
• county recorder, $185,422 ($150,171).
• county treasurer, $185,439 ($152,524).
• public safety coordinator, $156,425 ($136,550).
• adult probation, $153,715 ($126,522).
• coroners office, $136,656 ($117,691).
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• awarded a bid the Hopkins Street bridge project in Defiance to Miller Brothers Construction, Inc., Archbold. The cost is $2,353,723.The bridge's deck and superstructure (beams) will be replaced next year.
• met with Senior Services Director Amy Francis for her monthly update. She noted that her agency provided 5,100 meals in November, with 4,272 of them home-delivered. Additionally, 161 trips were offered covering 1,518 miles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.