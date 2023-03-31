Defiance County commissioners opened bids on two highway-related contracts during their Thursday meeting.
In a news release concerning Thursday's meeting, they also noted a scholarship opportunity through the County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) Research and Educational Foundation (see below).
Bids for pavement crack sealing were received from Buck Pavement Restoration, Toledo, $62,560; Scodeller Construction,Wixom, Mich., $132,689.70; and Russell Standard Corporation, Akron, $194,611.56.
The engineer's estimate was $68,046.
Bids for pavement markings were received from Ogelsby Construction, Norwalk, $141,274.24; and The Aero Mark Co., LLC, Streetsboro, $144,449.30.
The engineer's estimate was $135,515.66.
The bids for both contracts were taken under advisement and will be reviewed by Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter.
Concerning the aforementioned CCAO Ohio Counties Scholarship, one award will be offered to students in each of the state organization's five districts (central, southwest, northwest, northeast and southeast).
The amount is $2,000 and is payable to the students when the CCAO office has received confirmation of the student's attendance at a university, community college, training program or vocational school.
Applicants should plan on a career in public service in Ohio, according to commissioners' news release.
