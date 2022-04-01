Defiance County commissioners opened bids on several road-related contracts during their Thursday meeting.
Bids for the paving of various roads were received on four proposals: paving in Sherwood, Hicksville and Noble Estates in Noble Township (proposal A); patching and paving roads throughout the county, except Milford and Hicksville townships (proposal B); chip sealing (proposal C); and paving roads in Hicksville and Milford Township (proposal D). (The latter category was bid separately in an effort to secure bids from contractors in that area, but none were forthcoming.)
Bids in each category, with the engineer's estimate in parenthesis:
Proposal A
• Ward Construction, Leipsic, $91,990; Gerken Paving, Inc., Napoleon, $99,521 ($107,757).
Proposal B
• Gerken Paving, Inc., $2,135,468 ($2,161,296).
Proposal C
• Ward Construction, $133,584 ($153,276); Henry W. Bergman, Inc., Genoa, $165,866 ($153,276).
Proposal D
• Gerken Paving, Inc., $1,299,214.
Bids for the widening of various roads were received from Ward Construction, $806,484 and R.G. Zachrich Construction, Inc., Defiance, $845,951.
Roads to be widened include:
• Hicksville-Edgerton Road, between Elm Street and Industrial Drive (from 20 to 22 feet), between Industrial Drive and Buckskin Road (from 20 to 24 feet) and from Buckskin Road to Ohio 249 (from 20 to 22 feet).
• Power Dam Road, between Defiance-Paulding County Line and Campbell roads (from 19 to 22 feet).
• Bowman Road, between Campbell and Williams roads (from 18 to 20 feet).
• Huber Road, between Cicero and Rosedale roads (from 14 to 18 feet).
• Lake Road, between Jericho Road and the railroad crossing (from 16 to 18 feet).
• State Line Road, between Indiana Road 68 and Hicksville-Spencerville Road (from 16 to 18 feet).
• Casebeer Miller Road, between 09045 Casebeer Miller Road and Buckskin Road (from 18 to 20 feet).
• Beerbower Road, between U.S. 127 and The Bend Road (from 18 to 20 feet).
• Spencerville Road, between Arthur and Chicago streets in Hicksville.
Bids for pavement markings were received from: The Aero MarkCo., LLC, Streetsboro, $133,984; and Oglesby Construction, Norwalk, $139,432 ($134,048).
Additionally, bids were presented for miscellaneous concrete with quotes offered by Baker-Shindler, Defiance; and Center Concrete, Inc., Edgerton. Baker-Shindler offered the lowest bids in six of nine categories.
Commissioners took all the bids under advisement and will award contracts at a later date.
In another matter, commissioners received a presentation from Defiance County Engineer Schlatter on county landfill construction methods.
He reviewed the techniques used to build new waste cells at the landfill. The county is utilizing cells five and six from the most recent landfill expansion.
Schlatter explained that this section of the landfill will be closed after cell 15 is filled, though this will be well into the future. The height will peak at 930 feet, considerably above the surrounding ground (710 feet) and 75 feet higher than other landfill levels (855 feet).
Each cell is specially built with a plastic 60-mil liner above three feet of compacted clay and drained with a leachate system that transports wastewater to Defiance's city wastewater plant on Ohio 281 next to General Motors.
