Defiance County commissioners opened bids on the proposed Nagel Ditch project during their Monday meeting.

Bids were received from Zenz Farms, Delta, $46,000; Fenson Contracting, LLC, $48,255; Sand Ridge Excavating, Cloverdale, $48,925; Vernon Nagel Inc., Napoleon, $53,385; and NOW Property Services, LLC, $60,320; and The Weber Company, Archbold, $96,637.50.

The engineer’s estimate was $49,645.

Commissioners took the bids under advisement and will award a contract at a later date.

In other business, commissioners:

• met with Engineer Warren Schlatter for his weekly update. He noted that Harris Road has been paved and bermed, while pavement marking is still needed. The bridge deck on the new Harris Road bridge will be diamond ground to smooth it out. Work continues on the ditch relocation on Ridenour Road.

• received a monthly update from Jerry Hayes, Erika Willitzer and Carla Hinkle of the county’s economic development office. Monday was Willitzer’s first day as the county’s economic development director although the current director (Hayes) will stay on until year’s end, when he will retire after more than 20 years.

• met with Russ Herman, assistant county prosecutor, for a legal update.

