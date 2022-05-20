Defiance County commissioners opened bids on a road rebuild project in Milford Township during their Thursday meeting and also received a senior services update.
Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter was on hand to open the only bid received — from Anderzack-Pitzen Construction, Inc., Metamora, at $605,441 — for the Kramer Road rebuild between Ohio 49 and Weber Sand & Gravel's entrance at Kramer and Casebeer-Miller roads.
The engineer's estimate was $557,000.
The pavement is 16 feet now, but will be expanded to 24 foot, according to Schlatter.
The road's base will be churned up and reworked with a concrete mix before receiving an asphalt surface. The method is cheaper than a complete road reconstruction.
Funding sources for the project include Milford Township trustees, the Ohio Public Workers Commissioner and the Ohio Department of Transportation as well as assessments on Weber Sand & Gravel, Inc.
The project is prompted by the Edgerton-based company's expansion plans for a gravel pit near the St. Joseph River.
Earlier, commissioners received the monthly update from Amy Francis, Defiance County Senior Services director.
She reported that her agency provided 5,689 meals to the county's senior citizens in April and transportation for seniors on 194 occasions.
Francis said her agency has seven specially outfitted trucks to provide home-delivered meals, but one of them is unreliable. Therefore, a vehicle that can keep meals warm only temporarily is being utilized for close deliveries in Defiance — 20 at a time.
New vehicles are on the way — perhaps by the end of summer, she has heard — but added that "I'm not anticipating we're going to hear anything until end of probably September."
Meanwhile, her agency also is awaiting a new wheelchair van that she said is "getting closer to coming."
Certain senior activities have returned, such as line dancing, while a Memorial Day program will be offered on May 26 in the Defiance Senior Center's gym, according to Francis, and an Alzheimer's support group forum is scheduled for June 1.
Three of four new exterior doors ordered for the senior center have arrived, she added, while she is busy training new staff. Staffing continues to be a challenge, she indicated.
