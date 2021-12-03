Defiance County commissioners opened bids during their Thursday meeting on a second large bridge project planned next year in or around Defiance.
Three bids were received for the replacement of the deck and superstructure on the Hopkins Street bridge in Defiance.
The lowest bid came from Miller Brothers Construction, Inc., Archbold, at $2,353,723, well below the engineer's estimate ($2.6 million).
Other bidders were Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon, $2,810,197; and RG Zachrich Construction, Inc., Defiance, $2,849,693.
Commissioners took the bids under advisement and will award a contract at a later date.
The project will require replacing 60 beams while the remaining parts of the bridge and piers will remain. The bridge was built approximately 40 years ago, according to Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter.
Work is expected to begin in early 2022 with a completion deadline of Oct. 31. The project has a 180-day work window.
Last month, commissioners approved a contract with Vernon Nagel, Inc., to replace the concrete deck on the Harding Street bridge, just south of the Defiance city limits, at a cost of $874,234. The engineer's estimate was $910,178.
Work is expected to begin in early 2022 with a completion deadline of Aug. 12. The project has a 120-day work window.
Both projects will be covered primarily with federal money (95% of construction cost) with the county responsible for the remaining 5% share. This is funding from a program existing before the latest infrastructure bill was approved in Washington.
Schlatter's office is providing engineering for each project.
In other business Thursday, commissioners;
• met with Hicksville Mayor Ron Jones and Hicksville Police Chief Mark Denning during the portion of their meeting in the Hicksville Village Council chambers. The law enforcement MARCs radio system and the future of the county-owned Middle Gordon Creek Subdivision's sewer system just outside Hicksville were discussion topics.
• discussed the proposed 2022 budget with Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
