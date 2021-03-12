Defiance County commissioners presided over a bid opening for Hicksville's proposed downtown revitalization grant projects during their Thursday meeting, but some prices could be a bit too high.
Austin Serna of the Defiance-based Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) — which administers state grants throughout a five-county area — opened the bids on the three projects which are part of a single state grant. Business buildings — all in downtown Hicksville — would be fixed up to repair potential blight and code issues.
The buildings and the businesses operating in them are: Pizza Palace, 100 E. High St.; Bridal Village, 122 E. High St.; and Collins & Guilford Wealth Advisors, 164 E. High St.
A single contractor (Klepper Building Company, Hicksville) has offered bids on each project, but only one of them was within 10% of the engineer's estimate. In that case, the bids by law must be rejected and the project either postponed or rebid.
Klepper bid $90,095 on the project at 164 E. High St., slightly under the estimated cost ($90,200).
However, the bid ($105,985) for the project at 100 E. High St. exceeded the engineer's estimate ($89,200) by more than 10% as did the bid ($39,650) for the 122 E. High St. project. The latter's estimate was $33,000.
Commissioners voted to take the bids under consideration while Serna said they will be reviewed and "hopefully" he will provide a recommendation within the next couple weeks.
He noted that work must be completed by Sept. 30 and grant dollars expended by Nov. 30.
Some $210,700 in community development block grant money has been awarded to repair the buildings while MVPO's administrative cost — to be provided by the state above the aforementioned amount — is $19,200.
Another $21,270 will be added by the building owners, according to Serna.
Hicksville was one of only four Ohio communities to receive the "target of opportunity" grant money for the projects in the current funding year. The state had been funding only four projects annually at $250,000 each ($1 million total), although this has been increased to six projects.
Also Thursday, commissioners held the third and final hearing on a proposed updated waste agreement for Johns Manville, with one person from the public in attendance.
Manville continues taking waste to the Canal Road landfill under terms of a 2012 economic development incentive agreement with commissioners. This had reduced the company's rate for discarded fiberglass by 38% while commissioners have sought an updated agreement in recent years.
The result is Manville’s proposal that the 38% reduction be gradually decreased over the next five years — to 37% in 2021, 36% in 2022, 35% in 2023, 34% in 2024 and 33% in 2025. This would effectively increase Manville's rates over the next five years.
Manville is required to take all of its solid waste to landfill undr terms of the agreement.
One person inquired about providing the company with additional discounts. According to county commissioners' press release concerning Thursday's meeting, Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter "explained that this proposal would make that company pay more for the waste brought" to the county landfill.
