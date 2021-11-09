Bids for a large bridge deck replacement project just south of Defiance were opened by Defiance County commissioners during their Monday meeting.
Three bidders offered quotes on the project on Harding Road over the Auglaize River, just south of the Defiance city limits.
The low bidder was Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon, at $874,234.90.
Other bids were received from Eagle Bridge Co., Sidney, $874,234.90 and Miller Brothers Construction, Archbold, $987,452.
The engineer’s estimate — prepared by Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter’s office which handled the design work — was $910,178.
Commissioners took the bids under advisement and will make a contract award at a later date.
Provided the bid process proceeds on schedule, the project is expected to begin in early 2022 and must be completed by mid-August, according to Schlatter.
He told The Crescent-News that the bridge’s concrete deck will be removed and replaced on the bridge — built in 1972 — while the beams will stay.
The project is one of two large bridge projects planned in and around Defiance in 2022.
Commissioners are scheduled to open bids on the other deck replacement — planned on Defiance’s Hopkins Street — in spring 2022.
Schlatter’s estimate on this project — the details also are being designed by his office — is $1.6 million as it is a little more comprehensive, requiring replacement of 60 beams, although the remaining parts of the bridge and piers will remain. The bridge was built approximately 40 years ago, according to Schlatter.
His office has responsibility for maintaining the bridge because any structure on a non-state route that continues past a municipality’s corporation limits falls under a county’s responsibility. Hopkins Street extends for a very short distance beyond the city boundaries in Richland Township.
Most of the funding for both projects will be provided by federal money through existing programs in place before the coronavirus situation. The county’s expected share is only about 5% of the total.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• approved the expenditure of approximately $23,000 for a records upgrade in the county recorder’s office. This will cover records from 1880-1930 which have been scanned, but not indexed. Records from 1930 to now have been brought online already.
• learned from Schlatter that the county landfill which he manages took in sales of $501,594.99 in October from 57,529 cubic yards of waste. The waste figure was the third highest figure for an October on record, he said. Schlatter also reported an increase in landfill leachate transported to the city’s wastewater plant from 1.8 million gallons last year to 5.7 million gallons in 2020.
• awarded a contract to Stark’s Plumbing and Heating, Inc., for an air purification system at the PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. The cost is $5,922 which will be covered by a coronavirus community development block grant.
• met with Austin Serna of Maumee Valley Planning Organization to discuss projects he’s helped oversee as he is taking a new job elsewhere. Commissioners expressed thanks to Serna for the work he’s done in recent years.
• discussed CORSA insurance renewal with the county’s EMA director, Julie Rittenhouse, and representatives of First Insurance Group.
• received a quarterly update from Rittenhouse and Melanie Becher of the county EMA office.
• met with Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers for her monthly update.
