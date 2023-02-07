Defiance County commissioners opened bids on road construction materials during their regular meeting Monday.
Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter was on hand for the opening of bids for two annual contracts — one for bituminous materials and the other for crushed aggregate (stone). The prices offered show considerable increases over the last couple years.
The bituminous materials are used for chip/seal resurfacing projects in which crushed stone is placed atop liquid asphalt to extend road life. The method is a cheaper alternative to asphalt resurfacing.
Crushed aggregate is used not only for the chip/seal projects, but numerous other road improvement projects.
Bids for bituminous materials were received from Asphalt Materials, Oregon; and K-Tech Specialty Coatings, Inc., Ashley, Ind.
Asphalt Materials had the lower price in several categories.
Bids for crushed aggregate were received from Weber Sand & Gravel, Edgerton; Stafford Gravel, Edgerton; Holcim Quarries, New York; Stoneco, Inc., Oakwood (Auglaize Quarry); Stoneco, Inc., Convoy (Scott Quarry); and Custar Stone Co., Napoleon.
Schlatter advised commissioners to take the bids under advisement for further review. Contracts will be awarded at a later date.
In the past commissioners have authorized contracts with more than one contractor for crushed aggregate, giving Schlatter’s office flexibility in receiving various products from multiple locations.
The above stone prices have shown an increase over lat year’s contracts, and have risen sharply since 2013 and 2003, according to information provided by Schlatter’s office.
For example, in one category the low price in 2003 was $5.50 per ton compared to $9 per ton in 2013 and $16.25 per ton this year. The low bid in the same category was $13.75 per ton in 2021.
The cost for bituminous materials rose sharply between 2003 and 2013 — almost tripling in some categories. And the prices have increased by more than 20% during the past two years in one category for bids received from the same two contractors.
In another matter Monday, commissioners received an update from Russ Herman, an assistant county prosecutor, on legal topics.
