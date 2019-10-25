Defiance County commissioners opened bids on a ditch project and received updates from several other officials during their Thursday meeting.
Mike Boff of the county’s soil and water conservation office met with commissioners to open bids on the Pahl Ditch project, which will take place in sections 24 and 25 of Richland Township.
Bids were received from G. L. Loyd Excavating, Defiance, $6,700; Shininger Surface Drainage, Ney, $8,020; and The Weber Company, Archbold, $19,850. The engineer’s estimate was $7,375.
Commissioners took the bids under advisement and will award a contract at a later date.
Moving to another agenda item, Bruce Clevenger and Teresa Johnson of the Defiance County OSU Extension Office met with commissioners to provide a quarterly update.
Among the highlights:
• the OSU Extension Office taught safety when visiting a farm to 549 youth at the Defiance County Public Safety/EMA open house. Clevenger taught drainage water management at the 2019 Field to Lake summer field day. He also taught maximizing wheat yield and profit at the Soil Quality Social.
• the SNAP Ed program presented 54 education sessions with more than 900 participants.
• 530 4-H and FFA members with 1,960 projects participated in one or more forms of formal evaluation and exhibits at the Defiance County Fair.
• 4-H camp had 143 campers, with 44% of them receiving scholarships totaling $3,100.
Also Thursday, commissioners met with Connie Bostelman, Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency director, for her quarterly update.
She reported that on July 1 the agency converted to the smart remote (SMI) payment processing system. This provides opportunities for clients to make credit card payments through the following options: the website (https://www.defiance-countv.com/child-support-enforcement-aqency/index.php), online at the Smart Child Support Website (https://oh.smartchildsupport.com/) or a toll-free number (1-888-965-2676, option 5).
In the near future, Bostelman explained, a new Ohio child support app for clients to make payments through a link to the SMI system will be available.
As of Sept. 30 year-to-date collections totaled $4,584,002.74 for 2,592 child support enforcement cases, according to Bostelman.
In another matter, commissioners received a quarterly update from Kevin Hancock of the Defiance County Soil and Water Conservation District.
He reported that 38 site reviews have been completed in 2019, while education events were held for more than 300 students and more than 200 people attended the Soil Health Social field day.
According to Hancock, the following work was completed on the following ditches: bottom cleaning (Dwight, Black and Anderson); leveled spoil (Donley, Stottler, Clemens, Black, Big Lake, Green, Krill and Jackman); and repaired (Eberle, Reynolds, Black, Verhoff, Arnos, Boesling, Peck, Culp, Mansfield, Dohoney, Leaders, Flory Tile, Casebeer Miller Tile, Lake Christy Project, Kellermeyer and Dwight).
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• received a monthly update from Jerry Hayes and Carla Hinkle from the Defiance County Economic Development Office.
• met with Tina Hiler, Defiance County Senior Services director, for her monthly update. She reported that through September her agency delivered 69,307 meals and provided 6,951 transports.
