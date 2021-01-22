Defiance County commissioners opened bids on a tile improvement project during their Thursday meeting.
Jason Roehrig of the county's soil and water conservation office was on hand to present bids for the DeSota Tile project on Moon Road in Washington Township.
Bids were received from Kellogg Farm Drainage, $35,955; and Sand Ridge Excavating, $39,969.22. The engineer's estimate was $41,342.
Commissioners took the bids under advisement and will award a contract at a later date.
In other business, commissioners:
• received the monthly update from Ron Cereghin, county maintenance supervisor.
• met with Brad Fritch, county wastewater supervisor, for his monthly update. He noted that $60,515.94 was billed out in December, while $57,875.62 was collected and expenses totaled $195,564.14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.