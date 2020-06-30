Defiance County commissioners opened bids on cement stabilization work on two roads during their Monday meeting.
Bids were received on two projects — one in Delaware Township and the other in Mark Township.
Bids for the Delaware Township work on Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, between Emerald and Gier roads, were received from Tenmile Creek Excavating, Detroit, $75,864.50; Sheckler Excavating, Malvern, $80,975.69; and Tri Mor Corp., Twinsburg, $90,328.62.
The engineer’s estimate was $82,605.50.
Bids for the Mark Township project on Huber Road, between Farmer-Mark and Williams Center-Cecil roads, were received from the same contractors. The proposals are: Tenmile Creek Excavating, $67,914; Sheckler Excavating, $69,214.39; and Tri Mor Corp., $76,522.80.
The engineer’s estimate was $70,382.50.
Commissioners took the bids under advisement and will award contracts at a later date.
The work is expected to be completed by the end of August, according to Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter.
Cement stabilization involves a process in which the road bed is churned up and replaced with a cement-based material. Schlatter indicated that the roads will receive a chip/seal treatment following completion of the cement stabilization work.
In another matter, Schlatter provided a weekly update for his office and the county landfill, which he manages. He stated that development of the new landfill cell is progressing on schedule.
Also Monday, commissioners received an update on pending legal matters from Russ Herman, Defiance County assistant prosecutor.
