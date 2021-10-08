Defiance County commissioners discussed the possible expenditure of more than $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money during their Thursday meeting.
Under consideration is construction of a water line within the Brunersburg Water and Sewer District's system — along Christy and Flory roads.
According to commissioners, the new lines would allow four systems to become two with looped lines that allow better water flow. It is believed better flow would help mitigate issues with trihalomethanes (THMs) that Ohio EPA has deemed hazardous to certain segments of the population.
The estimated cost for this change is $1.2 million, with federal ARPA funds — approved by the U.S. Congress earlier this year — paying the bill.
Commissioners made no decision on the possible project Thursday. They have received half of their $7.39 million allocation so far, according to Commissioner Mick Pocratsky.
"At this point I think we're waiting on the final guidelines," he explained. "We have interim guidelines. We've kind of said we want to spend the money on water and sewer infrastructure, and broadband. That's kind of the direction we're going in, and we want to try to help as many areas in the county as we can. ... We haven't made any formal decisions yet. We know there's a lot of work that needs to be done in infrastructure."
Holding Thursday's meeting in Hicksville — where commissioners convene for regular session once monthly — commissioners also visited the county's Middle Gordon Creek mechanical wastewater treatment plant near the village limits with wastewater supervisor, Brad Fritch.
"We walked the grounds to see what needs work," Pocratsky said of Thursday's visit.
Commissioners have been considering options about the plant's future, including turning it over to the village. However, in that event the area served would have to be within the village limits, according to the town's existing code.
Pocratsky said tying into the village may be cost prohibitive while residents in the Middle Gordon Creek subdivision — about 18 homes are located there — don't seem to be interested in annexing into Hicksville.
Another issue there is drainage. Commissioners are discussing the possibility of authorizing a study — with an estimated pricetag of $4,300 — to examine the situation.
Commissioners indicated that this will determine how much work might be needed to remove "clean" water from the subdivision's treatment system.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• noted receipt of a petition from Lake Christi Meadows residents requesting the reconstruction of Lake Shore Drive to county standards. Commissioners have scheduled a viewing of the street at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 26 with a public hearing to follow at 11 a.m. during their regular meeting.
• awarded a contract to Sines Excavating, LLC, Defiance, for the Verhoff south extension drainage project in Washington Township. The cost is $16,060.
• awarded a contract to Zenz Farms, Inc., Delta for the Colah Ditch project in Hicksville Township. The cost is $35,000.
• awarded a contact to Sand Ridge Excavating, Inc., Cloverdale, for the Stuckman Tile & Waterway project in Farmer Township. The cost is $88,121.50.
• opened bids with Austin Serna of Maumee Valley Plannung Organization on an air purification system for the PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St. The system is being purchased with coronavirus community development block grant funds. Bids were received from You First Services, Inc., $34,500; and Brennamen Excavating, $56,739. Commissioners will review the bids.
• noted that they received a petition from Northeastern Local Schools Board of Education requesting the vacation of parts of Market and Third streets in Brunersburg as well as an alley. A public hearing will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 3 in the commissioners office.
• met with Hicksville Mayor Ron Jones to discuss several topics, including business growth in downtown Hicksville, the county's demolition program, ARPA funds, a new tower for internet service and MARCS radios for first responders.
