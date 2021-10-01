Defiance County commissioners are mulling a decision about five new vehicle purchases for the county sheriff's office.
Commissioners received the request from Sheriff Doug Engel and his chief deputy, Cliff Vandemark, during their Thursday meeting.
Engel reported that only one bid was received: Mark Moats Ford of Defiance at $34,975 for each Ford Explorer. An additional $14,787.66 for each vehicle will be needed from another company (low bidder DR Ebel, Northwood) to outfit them with the proper law enforcement equipment.
In all, that brings the vehicle cost to approximately $250,000.
Commissioners did not make a decision to authorize the purchase, as Commissioner Mick Pocratsky said they would need a week or two to consider the matter. And Commissioner Ryan Mack said they will look over the county budget as well.
Engel initially questioned the delay because he wants to let the vendors know as soon as possible, and observed that last year sheriff's office wages were paid by American Rescue Plan Act money, thus saving the county budget much money. However, he was amenable to a short waiting period.
According to Engel, the five vehicles would replace two unmarked vehicles and three marked vehicles. The unmarked vehicles have more than 200,000 miles on them while the marked units have approximately 180,000 miles, he indicated.
Commissioners later met with Engel and Vandemark in executive session to discuss negotiations concerning a contract with sheriff's deputies.
In other business Thursday, commissioners opened bids on three ditch projects being undertaken by the county's soil and water conservation office.
The bids will be reviewed by commissioners before contracts are awarded.
The projects include:
• Stuckman Tile and Waterway, east of Williams Center-Cecil Road in Farmer Township. Bids were received from Sand Ridge Excavating, Cloverdale, $88,121.50; and The Weber Company, $180,708, Archbold. The engineer's estimate was $88,334.35.
• Colah Ditch project along Tim Betts Road in Hicksville Township Bids were received from Zenz Farms, Inc., Delta, $35,000; Ed Perry Excavating, Edgerton, $35,190; Sines Excavating, Defiance, $35,825; Sand Ridge Excavating, $37,925.60; and The Weber Company, $84,100. The engineer's estimate was $37,500.
• Verhoff South Extension project near The Bend Road, south of Scott Road, in Washington Township. Bids were received from Sines Excavating, $16,060; Zenz Farms, Inc., $18,400; and The Weber Company, $49,350. The engineer's estimate was $16,905.
