Defiance County commissioners approved a second resolution Thursday agreeing to place a 1.4-mill, five-year renewal levy on the November ballot for the county senior services agency.
“I believe (senior services) provides a valuable service to the county,” stated Commissioner Ryan Mack. “With the growing senior citizen population, it is prudent and necessary for this renewal to be placed on the ballot.”
Commissioners had approved a resolution Monday requesting the county auditor to certify the dollar amount of revenue that would be generated by the property tax renewal levy and the amount of money it would generate based on the current tax duplicate.
Auditor Jill Little certified that the levy would generate $1,361,852 annually during the life of the levy, assuming that the total current tax valuation remains the same throughout.
Amy Francis, senior services director, told commissioners Monday that senior services will need additional funding in the future, but her agency does not want to put extra financial burden on taxpayers during the coronavirus situation.
Also during their Thursday meeting, commissioners received Francis’ monthly update for the senior services agency.
She reported that 5,310 meals were delivered in May, while 159 transports were provided to Defiance County seniors and 1,030 telephone calls were made to seniors since March 18 to check on their well-being.
Starting Wednesday the Area Office on Aging will have 300 10-pound boxes of produce available for distribution, according to Francis. Priority is given to senior citizens, while leftover boxes will be taken to the PATH Center in Defiance.
Gordon Food Services also provided 10 pounds of free produce (potatoes, carrots, celery, onions and apples) to be distributed with the commodity supplement food program, she reported. This is limited to the first 50 recipients on Monday.
In another matter, the county’s maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin, met with commissioners for a monthly update.
