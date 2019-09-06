Defiance County commissioners are moving forward on a petitioned Defiance Township road project.
Commissioners held a public hearing last week on the proposed improvement of Haymaker Drive, a private undeveloped road providing access to a number of properties south of Bowman Road. They gave residents until Wednesday to express their opinions on the project before deciding to proceed, but said no input was received.
Therefore, they have agreed to move forward on the work as requested by some affected property owners.
The estimated cost is $123,603.75, with each property owner’s share figured at $13,733.75. Annual assessments — based on how they would be paid — range from $1,414.58-$1,785.39.
Commissioners approved a contract with the Detroit, Mich., company Tenmile Creek Excavating to undertake the job, as well as a similar requested road improvement project on Lake Shore Drive and Leisure Shores Drive in Lake Christi Meadows in Noble Township.
In both cases, the contractor will use a cement stabilization method in which the road bed is churned up, mixed with a cement mixture and compacted.
According to Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter, both roads will be topped with asphalt as part of a separate contract with Gerken Paving, Napoleon.
The Noble Township project’s estimated cost is $155,787.50, leaving each property owner’s expected share at $7,789.38. Annual assessments are estimated at $802.31-$1,012.62.
The two projects were the first undertaken by petition in Defiance County in “quite awhile,” according to Commissioner Ryan Mack.
“No one had petitioned a road in Defiance County for quite awhile,” he said. “It’s taken quite awhile to get this point. If people want to do that we will go that direction for them. Hopefully, we can get them done so those people can have a little better road.”
Both roads will be dedicated to the appropriate township governments after completion, allowing them to be publicly maintained, according to Mack.
