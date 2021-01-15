Taking advantage of low interest rates, Defiance County commissioners have agreed to move forward on a plan to reduce financing costs on outstanding debt.
Commissioners held a Zoom meeting with Michael Burns of the Columbus financial firm Baird during their Thursday meeting, which also was attended by Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers and Auditor Jill Little.
Burns proposed that commissioners combine six separate bonds for outstanding debt on six past expenditures, and perhaps add new debt on a couple ditch projects. Interest rates would be lower on the old bonds dating back to 2004.
For example, in one instance the rate might drop from 5% to 1.75%, according to Burns.
All told, savings on the six refinanced bonds — a process known as refunding — would be $330,000, he noted.
"There really is no downside to doing this," he told commissioners, adding that it will take some time.
Assuming preparation work gets underway shortly, Burns said he would be ready to market the new bonds for refunding in early March, with a March 31 closing date.
Speaking about the county's finances, Burns told commissioners the county's bond rating is AA3, which he called a "pretty strong bond rating. ... I think you're very strong on everything you're doing. As a county you're doing a very good job at it."
In another matter Thursday, commissioners met with Taylor Christian of the Ohio Land and Liberty Coalition, Columbus, to continue discussions about the benefits of solar energy. Christian had met with commissioners for the same purpose in August, although he is not advocating for any specific project.
One firm (Savion) is planning to construct a solar field in the Mark Center area, while another has been considering an area north of Defiance.
According to Taylor, 30 years is the usual term of a land lease for solar fields, while 40 years is the top lifespan for solar panels.
Because solar energy is relatively new, Commissioner Mick Pocratsky wanted to know what this life expectancy estimate was based on, but Christian could not provide specifics.
"I know there have been panels in use for a long time," said Christian.
Commissioner Ryan Mack said one concern he's heard about solar fields is their life cycle. A bond, therefore, is usually required as part of an agreement with a solar developer to ensure removal of the field later, according to Mack.
"Yes, they usually always put that in," said Christian, adding that the salvage value of a field would be "worth enough that they're going to want to pick it up."
As for development of solar fields in Defiance County, Commissioner David Kern said "I think it will be well received," noting that many schools have added them.
