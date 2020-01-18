• Defiance County
Commissioners meeting:
Defiance County commissioners have scheduled a special session at 10 a.m. Tuesday in their temporary offices at 414 W. Second St. to approve vouchers and any other financial matters necessary before their next scheduled meeting on Thursday.
