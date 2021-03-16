An official from a Texas-based renewable energy company met with Defiance County commissioners Monday to discuss a potential local solar project, but the location has not been made public yet.
Cliff Scher, senior director of project development for 7X Energy, headquartered in Austin, Texas, was on hand during commissioners’ regular session. Defiance County’s economic development director, Erika Willitzer, also attended.
“This is the first time we met this particular group,” said Commissioner Mick Pocratsky, noting that the company is working on a project in Defiance County, but he (Scher) didn’t say what or where. “It’s too premature.”
Commissioners learned that the company also has projects in Fulton and Wood counties.
According to Willitzer, the county economic development office has been working with 7X Energy on a possible Defiance County solar field, but the location has not been made public.
“They have been actually scouting and working with different potential landowners for about a year and a half in the county,” she told The Crescent-News. “They wanted to do the introduction (at commissioners’ meeting) because they are getting pretty close to announcing where they are going to site.”
Willitzer added that her office has been in contact “multiple times” with 7X Energy, and “we’re just trying to facilitate any of their needs. They have not met the superintendent of the school they’ll be in yet; they wanted to wait until they have everything secured.”
A solar field — due to how such ventures are funded — could result in additional revenues for the school district in which it is located.
A separate company also is working on a possible solar field near Mark Center, a project which is not connected to 7X Energy.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• canceled a bid opening on the latest new landfill cell construction at the Defiance County landfill. This was delayed due to an addendum issued last week.
• received a monthly update from Willitzer and Carla Hinkle, the economic development office’s workforce development manager.
