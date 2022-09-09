A Defiance County employee wellness committee has been revived, and hopes to team with county commissioners on promoting employee health.
County commissioners met with the aforementioned wellness committee during their regular Thursday meeting. They also approved a letter to be send to Ohio EPA opposing a water discharge matter proposed by a new salmon farm in Pioneer in Williams County (see related story).
The committee only recently has been reconvened following a period of inactivity in the last number of years. Its purpose is to promote wellness among county employees, utilizing a small amount of money set aside by Medical Mutual, a health insurance provider.
Some possibilities for health-related activities were offered during Thursday’s meeting such as gym memberships or taking advantage of the walking trail at Defiance County East, the county’s office complex on Defiance’s East Second Street.
The county health department’s health promotion coordinator, Brian Heil, said officials are hoping to turn this into a trail promoting improved mental health. A related proposal was made during a previous commissioners’ meeting when Heil explained how certain signage and aids designed to promote better mental health would be included on the trail.
He said a grant through the Ohio Department of Transportation — an application is due by Oct. 1 – could provide up to 95% funding to pave the trail with asphalt. County commissioners would be responsible for a required 5% match, Heil explained.
Commissioner Mick Pocratsky noted that this is something commissioners would be interested in participating in.
Other possibilities for walking opportunities mentioned Thursday include the Penney Nature Center along Ohio 15 northwest of Defiance — owned by the county’s soil and water conservation office — and the privately-owned Thoreau Wildlife Area on the edge of Brunersburg.
On the Penney Nature Center, Pocratsky noted an ongoing investment there with a $50,000 state grant. This will be used to construct new foot bridges and signage, and make parking lot improvements.
Additional components of the wellness program discussed Thursday might include working with the Defiance Area YMCA, or holding a walking challenge or pickleball tournament.
According to county employees, the wellness committee has $2,600 left in a fund that could be used for the above activities this year. The amount, provided by Medical Mutual through the commissioners office, would be replenished next year.
Pocratsky said commissioners would look to the wellness committee to decide how to spend those funds in the future. The committee will return to commissioners at an upcoming meeting.
In another matter Thursday, commissioners met with the county’s maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin, for his regular monthly update.
