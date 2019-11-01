Defiance County commissioners met with county apiary inspector Jamie Walters during their Thursday meeting.
The president of the Black Swamp Beekeepers Association, Walters reviewed 2019 inspections with commissioners, noting that he had submitted the required report to the state, which would provide a copy to the county.
He stated that the first case of American foul brood (AFB) has been discovered in Defiance County. This is a highly contagious disease, he indicated.
Walters plans to follow up next spring with all hives within a 15-mile radius of the hive.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met with Julie Voll, Defiance County Family and Children First coordinator, for a quarterly update.
• received a monthly update from Jan Rethmel of the county wastewater operations office. She reported billing out $65,495.94 and collecting $66,013.65 with expenses of $90,452.72 in July.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.