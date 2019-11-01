Defiance County commissioners met with county apiary inspector Jamie Walters during their Thursday meeting.

The president of the Black Swamp Beekeepers Association, Walters reviewed 2019 inspections with commissioners, noting that he had submitted the required report to the state, which would provide a copy to the county.

He stated that the first case of American foul brood (AFB) has been discovered in Defiance County. This is a highly contagious disease, he indicated.

Walters plans to follow up next spring with all hives within a 15-mile radius of the hive.

In other business Thursday, commissioners:

• met with Julie Voll, Defiance County Family and Children First coordinator, for a quarterly update.

• received a monthly update from Jan Rethmel of the county wastewater operations office. She reported billing out $65,495.94 and collecting $66,013.65 with expenses of $90,452.72 in July.

