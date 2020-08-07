Defiance County commissioners had a light agenda during their Thursday meeting, and relayed a mail delivery concern of U.S. 5th District Rep. Bob Latta in their regular press release.
Commissioners said they received notice that Latta is asking constituents to contact him regarding any delays or challenges they have experienced with mail deliveries at home or their place of employment.
He noted that “it is imperative that the mail system is working, and the mail is being delivered in a timely fashion. It is deeply concerning that many residents of Ohio’s 5th Congressional District have experienced significant delays in receiving needed medications, vote-by-mail ballots, special event invitations and other mail through the United Stated Postal Service (USPS) since the mail processing responsibilities for northwest Ohio were transferred to the USPS Michigan Metroplex Facility in Pontiac, Mich. While the local postal carriers and the people who work to deliver the mail do a great job, unfortunately, for years, the USPS Michigan metroplex facility has failed to reliably deliver mail to residents of Ohio’s 5th Congressional District.”
Latta noted that a survey is available on his Facebook page.
The commissioners’ press release stated that their office previously had issues with legal notices being delivered to citizens after the deadline for residents to respond or after the public hearing was held. They explained that they contacted the Defiance Post Office, which was “very apologetic and willing to assist in any way they can.”
Commissioners urge all residents to contact Latta’s office to relay any delays or challenges.
“It is unacceptable to residents to not be able to depend on the timely delivery of their mail,” the commissioners press release stated.
