Defiance County commissioners were informed of a delay in a proposed solar project near Mark Center during their Monday meeting and also took the first step to place a 911 renewal levy on the November ballot.
Representatives of Candela Renewables were on hand as was Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Erika Willitzer to discuss the solar project planned outside Mark Center.
The project has been delayed to allow American Electric Power to upgrade its substation to handle the load from the planned 110-megawatt facility. Without such an upgrade, that power output would need to be reduced, according to Candela.
Construction won’t begin until AEP completes its substation work.
Last week, commissioners considered a request by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office to place a 1.4-mill, five-year renewal levy on the November ballot. And on Monday they approved a resolution sending the matter to the county auditor to certify the amounts it would generate.
According to county officials, the levy brings in about $1.2 annually to operate the 911 center at the sheriff’s office. The center handles all emergency dispatching services throughout Defiance County.
Commissioners will need to pass a second resolution placing the issue on the November ballot. This must be filed with the county’s board of elections by 4 p.m. on Aug. 9.
The levy was last approved by county voters in 2018 when it was increased from one mill to 1.4 mills. Just over 66% of county voters supported the levy in 2018.
Earlier Monday, commissioners met with Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter for his regular update.
He reported that a contractor plans to begin widening work on several roads next week.
These include Scott Road, between Cicero Road to just east of Farmer-Mark Road as well as Arrowsmith Road, between Ohio 49 and Rosedale Road.
According to Schlatter, crews are completing preparatory work on Scott Road and just finished on Arrowsmith where culverts were replaced.
Meanwhile, a pre-construction meeting is scheduled next week for the Evansport Road bridge replacement project with the contractor (R.G. Construction, Inc., Defiance). Schlatter said no schedule has been set yet for the work.
An upcoming project for county crews is the replacement of two culverts with one at Rosedale and Huber roads, he said. On another front, Schlatter informed commissioners that Ohio University is conducting a road research project utilizing materials from Defiance County. These includes concrete mix, tire shreds and recycled plastic chips.
The students will determine whether these might provide materials for road construction. Schlatter indicated that findings won’t be available for a few months.
Also Monday, commissioners received the monthly report from Defiance County Senior Services Director Nick Wichman.
He noted that his agency served the county’s seniors with 6,924 meals in March and provided transportation for 292 trips. The figures represent increases of 661 and 54, respectively, when compared to the same time last year. Senior services hosted an evening meal Thursday with 60 in attendance, according to Wichman, while a bigger event (senior prom) is scheduled from 4-8:30 p.m. at the Defiance Eagles. Tickets are $25 each, and the event will include a cash bar and musical entertainment from Wally and the Beaves.
Wichman noted that an average of about 50 persons visit the Defiance Senior Center on a daily basis while 11 or 12 seniors visit the Hicksville Senior Center on days when it is open.
In other business Monday, commissioners received the regular update on economic development matters from Willitzer as CIC director.
