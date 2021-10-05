Funding has been secured for a future U.S. 24 safety improvement and related suggestions made by Defiance County’s engineer.
Engineer Warren Schlatter shared the latest on this topic during his regular weekly session at county commissioners’ regular Monday meeting.
He informed commissioners that the County Engineers Association of Ohio has approved a grant for about half the cost of building a new overpass at Independence Road near Defiance — which would close that intersection to traffic — and other possible changes.
This money ($2 million) likely won’t come through until 2027, according to Schlatter, so the estimated $4.2 million project won’t occur for a number of years.
The next step, he said, is for the Ohio Department of Transportation “to go and see if they can find the other half (of the funding).”
While ODOT had wanted to close nearby intersections at Jewell and Flory roads, Schlatter suggested keeping right-in and right-out only options for those two. ODOT seems to be moving forward on the idea, according to Schlatter.
Reporting on the county landfill that he manages, Schlatter explained sales at the facility totaled $447,607.48 from 52,851 cubic yards of waste in September. This compares to sales of $428,661.79 from 51,617 cubic yards in September 2020.
Moving to another matter Monday, commissioners met with Kim Lammers of the Defiance-based Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO). Lammers has been hired with a state grant to coordinate a transportation plan among four area counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams).
The plan was reviewed and approved by a committee composed of representatives from various public and non profit organizations and other agencies throughout the above four counties, according to MVPO.
Lammers noted Monday that she will be visiting with commissioners from each of the four counties for approval. If this is achieved, she will then present the plan to ODOT for approval.
She also informed commissioners that she will be asking each county to provide $1,000 toward the funding of the mobility manager position. While a state grant provided most of this expense, Lammers said a local match was required, with United Way providing all but about $4,000.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• received an update from Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers. She reported that the county has invested $64 million in county funds, earning $780,776.38 in interest this year.
• met with Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray for a legal update.
