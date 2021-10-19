New business developments were highlighted by Defiance County’s economic development officials during county commissioners’ Monday meeting.
Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) Director Erika Willitzer provided her monthly update, noting several prospective or future developments, and was joined by the agency’s workforce development manager, Kortney Williams.
One bit of news shared by Willitzer is Vancrest’s plan to build a new facility in Hicksville. According to Willitzer, the company will invest nearly $11 million.
She said Monday she would be attempting to secure approval of an enterprise zone (tax abatement) agreement with the Hicksville Exempted Village Schools Board of Education.
On another front, she said that “land negotiations” are continuing with a prospective company about a possible local location.
She declined to provide details as no formal commitments have been made, but told commissioners that when the details are finalized “we should be able to make a formal announcement, but that might be a little bit down the road. Hopefully, all that works out.”
Concerning the firm EnviroKure’s plans to invest $22 million in a planned fertilizer plant next to the Hillandale Farms egg-laying operation near Hicksville, Willitzer reported that a groundbreaking is planned next month.
EnviroKure’s plant would turn chicken manure into fertilizer.
Addressing the recent news that “A Packaging Group” plans to open a manufacturing facility in the new Harmon Business Park along Domersville Road, Williams said the company’s vice president of operations, John Allen, wants to utilize local talent for the 135 jobs it plans to create.
“We are working on a recruitment plan for them,” said Williams.
Too, Willitzer said reported that work continues on establishing a community reinvestment area (CRA) for the entire town of Ney. This would provide property tax breaks on future investment within the town’s boundaries.
Willitzer noted that her office recently attended a Central Local Schools Board of Education meeting to seek support for the (CRA) change. The board plans to vote on the request in November, she indicated.
Meanwhile Williams reported that a regional “Manufacturing Day” for students is scheduled this month at Northwest State Community College.
Area students will be familiarized with manufacturing enterprises, but Defiance County kids will have their own day from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Oct. 29, Williams explained.
She also noted that the CIC office is highlighting what local companies do through videos to be placed on social media.
Willitzer informed commissioners one goal is to show potential workers what their duties would be if hired and demonstrate that such job skills are within their capabilities.
Earlier Monday, Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter provided his weekly update on the highway department and county landfill that he manages.
While Schlatter didn’t have much to report, Commissioner Dave Kern asked him about missing road signs in Milford Township.
Schlatter indicated that this has been an occasional problem on Casebere Miller and Arrowsmith roads.
Kern said he believes 10-15 signs were gone from atop the posts at intersections when he drove through the area, but none were at major intersections and all were road signs.
In other business, Monday commissioners:
• met with Russ Herman of the county prosecutor’s office for a legal update.
• held the third quarter investment advisory meeting. The county’s investment, landfill closure and post closure portfolios were approved.
