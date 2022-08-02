A new contract between the Fort Defiance Humane Society and Defiance County commissioners continues in the discussion stage.
Commissioners discussed the matter with Lisa Weaner, the humane society’s executive director and two board members during commissioners’ Monday meeting.
They also met with their Paulding County counterparts to consider matters concerning the Auglaize River Sewer District in the two counties and also were updated on ongoing projects (see related story).
Commissioners’ current contract with the humane society agrees to pay the agency $25,000 to care for dogs taken in by the county dog warden’s office. The animals are brought to the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter on Ohio 15, which the county owns, but the humane society operates.
In recent years, commissioners have provided the humane society with the same $25,000 annually for this purpose. According to humane society officials, that amount provides only about 7% of the humane society’s annual revenue while the remainder comes from donations, grants or fundraisers.
Negotiations on a new contract began in June with the county proposing the same $25,000, according to a document Weaner provided to commissioners Monday. But the humane society would like this to be increased.
“We can’t do it for the same amount of money,” she said during Monday’s meeting.
The document noted that the humane society “is financially healthy overall. We are not going out of business now or anytime soon.” And Weaner indicated Monday that officials who began managing the humane society several years ago put the agency on a solid, sustainable financial foundation. But the document she presented to commissioners added that “to stay that way, we must address this part of the contract that continues to be a drain on our resources and our donor base. In the last five years, our board members/donors have continued to contribute more and more to help close the gap between monies paid by the county and costs incurred.”
The document also noted that the average cost to take care of a dog in 2021 was $648 while costs continue to rise.
“The cost of everything is going up,” Weaner told commissioners, noting for example that the cost of propane increased by $1 per gallon this year while labor market challenges have been an issue as well.
Meanwhile, the proportion of dogs brought in by the dog warden reached 40% last year, according to the document, while Weaner told commissioners Monday that the figure this year through July was 56%.
“Those are some pretty heavy shifts in the wrong direction,” she said.
The document made note of commissioners’ $35,000 contribution in years past before it was dropped to $25,000.
“This proposed contract now has FDHS bearing the burden of all medical expenses, including euthanasia,” the document added. “The contract has become lopsided.”
In keeping with her point that financial burdens have increased for the humane society, Weaner suggested that the county had recognized increased costs by raising dog tag fees not long ago. And the humane society’s board president, Jeremy Otte, said the agency provides a great value to the community.
“Quite frankly the value we provide to the community far outweighs $25,000,” he said. “It just does — from a community perspective, from a public health perspective, and we just want to meet in the middle. We’re not asking for anything exorbitant. We want to make the numbers work, but we also want to provide what our community wants.”
As for the county’s contribution to the humane society, Commissioner Mick Pocratsky noted that the county also provides the animal shelter rent-free and covers periodic maintenance expenses there.
Another challenge is that Defiance County’s animal shelter is a “no-kill” shelter, in which euthanasia is used only in rare circumstances. In years past, animals that were not adopted were often euthanized.
While commissioners brought up the idea of euthanasia, Weaner and Otte said there is no support for this among the public.
There’s not an appetite for euthanization out there,” said Otte. “
Commissioner Mick Pocratsky countered that this depends on who you talk to.
Weaner conceded that support for this might be found concerning cats, but not dogs.
The document she presented to commissioners ends by noting that if “we are not able to agree on a new amount, we will have to transition the building and care for (dog warden) dogs over to the county. FDHS would move to another location and reinstate our services to the community as quickly as possible once the transition was complete (i.e. humane cases, owner surrenders, cats and low-cost spay/neuter clinics).”
However, in the meantime discussions will continue with commissioners on a new contract although officials did not propose a new amount during Monday’s meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.