Defiance County commissioners held their annual reorganizational session during their Thursday meeting.

Commissioner Ryan Mack was elected chairman of the three-member commissioners’ board, while Commissioner Mick Pocratsky was chosen as vice chairman.

Commissioners will continue to hold their meetings on Mondays and Thursdays beginning at 9 a.m.

With the exception of the first Thursday of each month, regular meetings will be held in the commissioners’ office in Defiance. They will meet in the Hicksville Municipal Building on the first Thursday of each month.

Commissioner study sessions will continue to held at 9 a.m. Wednesdays when needed.

