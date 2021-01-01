Defiance County commissioners hosted the first of two public hearings on proposed changes to countywide flood plain regulations during their regular meeting Thursday.
Although the regulations are left to counties to handle, they are passed down as recommendations by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) with input from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to Dennis Miller of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO). Miller appeared before commissioners Thursday to review the regulations.
Miller indicated that the changes are not significant. One of them includes exempting buildings under 600 square-feet — such as a garage — from the regulations.
"You could build a garage in a somewhat lower area on your property," he said.
Generally speaking, the updated regulations won't "change how you (a property owner) do business at all," said Miller, "other than that one category ... ."
The regulations were adopted some years ago, but every "five or 10 years" ODNR updates them "per recommendations from FEMA," according to Miller. "... once they do that they ask us to update our regulations and then there's a requirement to have two public hearings to review the changes with the public ... then the commissioners adopt the changes and repeal their former regulations. ... Primarily the changes were recommended by ODNR."
The regulations' main purpose is to govern construction in flood plains established by FEMA.
"They give us the maps with the areas and then we adopt these regulations to regulate how the development happens within those areas," said Miller.
The county's "special purpose flood damage reduction regulations" consist of six sections. These include an overview of the regulations' purpose, definitions, administration, use and development standards for flood hazard reduction, appeals and variances/enforcement.
Administration of the regulations is the responsibility of the county's planning commission.
A violation of the regulations could result in a fourth-degree misdemeanor file in county common pleas court, although this would be a rare occurrence.
A second public hearing is required by commissioners before the updated regulations are adopted. This will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
