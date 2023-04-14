A 911 renewal levy likely will face Defiance County voters this fall.
During their Thursday meeting, county commissioners received a request from the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, which oversees the 911 center in Defiance, to place the 1.4-mill, five-year levy on the November ballot.
Commissioners agreed to consider an initial resolution on Monday that would instruct the county auditor to prepare the financial aspects of the levy. A second resolution will be considered in the weeks thereafter to place the issue before voters this fall.
According to 911 Director Matt Hanenkrath, the levy generates about $1.2 million annually to operate the emergency center attached to the county sheriff’s office. He noted that the levy, which expires at the end of 2024, is being placed on the ballot now, so if it fails in November officials could come back to the voters again before the tax runs out.
The levy was last approved in 2018 when it was increased from one mile to 1.4-mills. Back then, nearly two out of every three county voters supported the tax.
Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel told commissioners that, in addition to 911 operating expenses and upgrades, levy funds would help over the cost of a new communications tower that is being built in Hicksville to improve coverage on the county’s west end.
Earlier Thursday, commissioners met with the county’s dog warden, Randy Vogel, for a quarterly update.
He noted that his office has picked up 42 dogs this year through Thursday and handled 154 complaints as of March 31, resulting in 39 citations and 34 warnings.
Some 12 dog bites were reported through March 31, with five more this month, according to Vogel.
The issue of dog pickup sparked a discussion about the use of the county’s three dog cages at Defiance County East, the county’s office complex. These hold unlicensed dogs picked up by the dog warden for three days, but were full on Thursday because the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter wasn’t taking any more, according to Vogel. (Commissioners contract with the humane society to care for dogs taken in by the dog warden’s office.)
None of the dogs occupying the cages Thursday were licensed, he noted. Without any any cage space available at Defiance County, Vogel said the city police department was informed not to pick up anymore dogs until space opens.
Commissioner David Kern said he would speak with the humane society’s executive director, Lisa Weaner, to see if something can be done to relieve the situation.
Also Thursday, commissioners met with Kevin Hancock of the county’s soil and water conservation office for his quarterly update.
In addition to reporting on the office’s many interactions with local schools and ongoing drainage projects, Hancock offered the following details:
• payments to landowners participating in the H2Ohio water conservation program for crop year 2022 totaled $550,322. Another $36,396 in payments were made to landowners for hay buffers.
• trees purchased during the soil and water office’s annual sales effort were available for pickup this week. Some 7,764 trees, shrubs and berry bushes were sold.
• the office’s fish sale (for pond use) is continuing with pickup on April 25. As of Thursday, 9,520 fish (bluegills, crappie, bass, perch and fathead minnows) were sold, according to Hancock.
• a viewing is scheduled for April 18 on the Mattock Extension drainage project while a public hearing is set for July 12. The project mostly will deal with leaning trees and logjam removal.
In other business Thursday, commissioners received an update from the county’s maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin.
