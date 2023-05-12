Issues related to the temporary housing of dogs captured by the Defiance County dog warden continued to reverberate at county commissioners' meeting Thursday.
Dogs taken in by the dog warden's office are taken to the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter — owned by the county and operated by the Fort Defiance Humane Society — and cared for there. This is part of a contract the humane society has had for years with county commissioners.
However, Dog Warden Randy Vogel expressed frustration Thursday — as he has in the past — that the animal shelter at times cannot taken in additional dogs due to stated capacity issues. He informed commissioners that a number of dog warden employees — including one part-time worker just recently — have left due to the difficulty of dealing with this lingering issue.
The county has several cages at its office complex (Defiance County East) on East Second Street in Defiance County for temporary use. However, these are not always empty.
Commissioner David Kern suggested that the animal shelter's refusal to taken in dogs could represent a "breach of contract" as the county pays for this service with the humane society. And Commissioner Mick Pocratsky told Vogel he needs to document the refusals when they occur.
Vogel noted that with the recent departure of a part-time worker, the dog warden's office has three full-time employees, including himself.
Before the above discussion, Vogel noted that his office handled 77 complaints in April, when the monthly average is about 50. This included 15 citations and 18 warnings.
Some 11 dog bites were investigated in April while 22 have been checked out for the entire year.
In April, 14 dogs were captured with four claimed by their owners. So far in May the comparable numbers are six dogs and four dogs, respectively, according to Vogel.
Figures for the first three months of 2023: January, 17 dogs collected, seven claimed; February, seven dogs captured, five claimed; March, 14 dogs collected, 10 claimed.
Too, Vogel explained that he and one of his employees has received the necessary training and certification to use a tranquilizer rifle to deal with aggressive dogs.
In another matter, commissioners noted in a news release about Thursday's meeting that they will be hosting a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave. to review a broadband study under taken by Lit Communities.
The study was commissioned to determine where internet broadband expansion is needed most throughout the county. This was to precede the expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funds — combined with money from internet service providers — to improve internet service.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.