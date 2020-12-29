Defiance County commissioners handled a light agenda for their Monday meeting, receiving updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter and Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith.
Commissioners have one agenda item scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin with general session at 9 a.m. They plan to hold a public hearing on revisions to the county’s flood plain regulations.
Commissioners also are scheduled to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
