Defiance County commissioners handled several routine matters during their Monday meeting.

Commissioners:

• received Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter’s weekly update. He reported that the improvement project on Blanchard Road continues.

• met with the county’s wastewater operations director, Brad Fritch, for his June update. He reported billing out $61,199.14, collecting $58,893.24 and incurring expenses of $43,262.

• held an annual audit exit conference with the firm Julian & Grube.

• met by virtual means with Williams County commissioners to approve annual ditch maintenance assessments for ditches jointly maintained by the two counties.

