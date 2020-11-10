The Fort Defiance Humane Society is the latest nonprofit organization to receive extra monetary help from Defiance County commissioners due to financial constrictions caused by the coronavirus situation.
Commissioners presented Lisa Weaner — executive director of the county-owned Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter on Ohio 15 which the humane society operates — with a $20,000 check during their Monday morning session.
Commissioners also gave the nod to the bid process for upgrades to the county’s children’s home on Evansport Road.
The humane society joins the Christmas Cruise Thru group, which oversees the annual Christmas light display at the county fairgrounds in Hicksville, in receiving a $20,000 contribution. Commissioners made that commitment to the organization last week.
In announcing commissioners’ decision Monday, Commissioner Mick Pocratsky told Weaner that “we as a board understand how difficult this year has been on certain entities. ... so we made a decision to give some extra money to a number of different entities in the county this year, and you were one of those entities.”
Commissioner Gary Plotts said the $20,000 gift was “the right thing to do.”
“You give back to the community, so that’s why you were chosen ... to receive this money,” he explained. “You guys run a good organization out there.”
In a reference to changes in humane society and animal shelter leadership during the past few years, Plotts added that “it’s changed quite a bit since you guys took over. We see that, and we want you to know we see that.”
“That will definitely help out,” said a grateful Weaner. “Obviously, the fundraisers across any nonprofit this year — you just can’t do it, and we’re not going to risk it. We’re not going to risk anybody’s safety, so this will definitely help that ... .”
The money is in addition to the $25,000 that commissioners pay to the humane society annually to care for dogs taken in by the county’s dog warden. (The majority of the humane society’s revenue comes from private contributions, donations, fundraisers and grants.)
Weaner also provided commissioners with a brief update on humane society activities this year, noting that office hours are by appointment only due to the coronavirus situation.
She said more than 400 adoptions have occurred this year through October.
Later Monday, commissioners discussed additions to the county’s new children’s home on Evansport Road, which was donated to the county last year.
The facility presently provides a home for a foster family and two foster children. But a proposed addition would allow enough room for three more foster kids.
Defiance architect Jerry Overmier met with commissioners Monday, along with Corey Walker of the Defiance-Paulding Consolidated Job and Family Services agency, which oversees the home.
Overmier has drawn up plans for adding 1,240 square feet and renovating 821 square feet of existing space.
Commissioners have consented to seeking project bids, which they will open in the future before approving a contract.
Overmier told commissioners that the project will take three or four months to complete, depending upon the weather.
Commissioners accepted the home in August 2019 as a gift from donors who wished to remain anonymous.
Foster homes provide temporary residence for children removed by authorities from their parents’ care for a variety of reasons.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• received Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter’s weekly report. He reported county landfill sales of $466,600.79 from 54,287 cubic yards of waste in October, compared to $547,999.59 from 62,044 cubic yards of waste in October 2019.
• met with Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers for her monthly update. She noted that county investments of $45,256,495.56 earned an average yield of 2%, with year-to-date interest totaling $1,015,283.72. Meanwhile, property tax delinquencies total $5.2 million, according to Myers, with Rover Pipeline responsible for $4.6 million of this. Delinquency collections have totaled $166,677.34 since the first advertising of these.
• received a quarterly update from Julie Rittenhouse, county public safety services coordinator.
