Defiance County commissioners signed off on another balloon festival proposed by the local United Way organization during their Thursday meeting.
Abby Wolfrum, executive director of the United Way of Defiance County, requested use of the county airport property on Ohio 15 for the annual Balloon Fest scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5. Commissioners gave their consent.
According to Wolfrum, this is the 9th year for the event, which is a major fundraiser for United Way. Last year, the agency cleared close to $30,000, she said, with expenses of about $45,000 and revenue reaching the vicinity of $75,000.
Funds not only support the United Way’s volunteer platform, but a $1,000 high school scholarship for a high school student, according to Wolfrum, who said “we couldn’t do it without that space (at the airport), and the location is just great for that event.
A crowd of about 5,000 is anticipated as in past years.
“The event seems to be one that’s loved by our community,” said Wolfrum.
Commissioners shared this sentiment.
“I think this is a good event,” said Commissioner Dana Phipps. “... You guys do a really good job.”
A beer garden and tethered balloon rides again will be part of the attractions, with colorful balloons the major component.
Wolfrum was not only appreciative of commissioners’ support, but help received from Tony Saxton of TAS Axiation, the fixed-based operator at the airport, and his staff.
“They’ve been great to work without there, so I can’t say enough about Tony and his staff,” she added.
Earlier Thursday, commissioners met with Defiance County Senior Services Director Nick Wichman for his monthly update.
He reported that his agency will be bringing back evening meals.
This will begin with a meal and musical band from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the Defiance Senior Center on Broadway Avenue. The classic country rock band “Men in Black” will be performing.
The cost is $8 per person.
Another event is planned at the Red Pig Inn restaurant in Ottawa on March 9, according to Wichman. He said 16 persons had signed up as of Thursday.
In another activity, a pizza party is planned at the Hicksville Senior Center from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 14. The cost is $6 per person.
Speaking of the Hicksville center, Wichman said he is hoping to make some changes there. The Hicksville site is also part of the county senior services agency, but he wants to integrate it more into the organization.
And he would like to discuss the possibility of relocating the Hicksville center to a better site. He said the building looks decrepit, a sentiment commissioners did not dispute, but Commissioner Mick Pocratsky noted that the infrastructure there is solid.
He noted that the discussion about the Hicksville location, which commissioners own, has surfaced before. Although Pocratsky was not opposed to a possible relocation, he cautioned that this could require rent payments.
On another matter, Wichman reported that applications for the position of community outreach manager are being accepted until Wednesday while a part-time driver position for the home-delivered meals program remains open.
Commissioners gave their consent to Wichman’s suggestion to open the Defiance Senior Center at 7 a.m. for walkers. He said this is in response to a decision by Northtowne Mall not to open as early for that purpose.
Finally, Wichman informed commissioners about efforts to revive the senior services auxiliary board which only has one active member. He wants to hold an initial meeting of a rejuvenated board in February.
Later, commissioners toured the Defiance Senior Center on Broadway Avenue in Defiance with Wichman.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met with Kevin Hancock, administrator at the Defiance County Soil and Water Conservation Office, for his quarterly update. Among the topics he shared: staff conducted 53 site reviews last year while his office investigated a manure application complaint that has been sent to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, and the soil and water office educator participated in many activities at county schools.
• received an update from Brad Fritch, the county’s wastewater operations supervisor. He reported expenses of $93,566.96 in December while billing out $84,794.06 and collecting $74,060.62.
