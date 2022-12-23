The continued improvement of a walking path next to Defiance County government’s eastside office complex is the subject of a pending grant application.
The matter was discussed at commissioners’ meeting Thursday when they also received an update from the county’s new senior services director (see below).
Christina Deehr of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) noted that her office, which is based in Defiance and administers numerous state/federal grants for many area local governments, will be submitting an application in January for a $160,000 transportation alternative grant through the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Word about the grant should be received in March, she explained, although funds probably won’t be available for the project immediately, with work occurring in 2026. And the application process, Deehr said, is “very competitive.
The project would complete the upgrade of the walking trail north of the Defiance East building — the county’s office complex — at 1300 E. Second St. in Defiance. The other half already has been paved.
The improvement would cover one-half mile while the trail will be eight-foot wide with asphalt three inches thick, according to Deehr, while two pipe culverts will be replaced.
Earlier, the county’s new senior services director, Nick Wichman, attended commissioners’ meeting to provide his first monthly update since replacing Amy Francis, who took a position with Defiance College.
Wichman requested — and received — commissioners’ approval to extend the daily closing time at the Defiance Senior Center from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. He would like to restore some of the hours that were curtailed during the coronavirus situation in 2020.
Meanwhile, Wichman wants to re-establish the senior auxiliary and advisory boards, and restore their functions. Therefore, he is looking for persons interested in volunteering on either board.
Addressing the winter storm that had not yet arrived when Wichman met with commissioners Thursday, he said meal deliveries for seniors were canceled for Friday. However, an extra frozen meal was to be provided during Thursday’s routes along with a hot meal.
Wichman also noted that the senior services’ recent bake sale raised $1,903, money that will be used for senior events.
And he noted a couple of upcoming programs at the Defiance senior center. These include a visit from an official from the Ohio Attoney General’s Office from 10-11 a.m. on Jan. 10 to discuss phone and internet scams and an Alzheimers’ forum from 10-11 a.m. on Jan. 26.
Concerning his new position, Wichman said “getting my feet wet this past month has been a real learning experience, getting to know the facility and staff, they’ve been very welcoming.”
Later, he told commissioners things are “going really good. I’m enjoying it. I’m enjoying working with the seniors, and I’m enjoying working with the staff. ... They’ve been really receptive to ideas and I’m starting to see a little bit of a spark in everybody now that I’ve given them kind of a future of what I want to see, I want to build.”
In other business Thursday, commissioners met in executive session to discuss compensation of an employee.
