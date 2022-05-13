Defiance County commissioners discussed the possibility of enrolling many county vehicles in a fleet management leasing program managed by Enterprise during their Thursday meeting.
They also held a bid opening on a large project on Power Dam Road (see below).
Carl Cultrona of Enterprise made a presentation electronically via Zoom with commissioners and a number of county officials, including Sheriff Doug Engel, Senior Services Director Amy Francis and others, on the company's fleet management program.
Cultrona claimed that enrolling 33 county vehicles in Enterprise's lease program could save $524,112 over 10 years, and lower the age and mileage on them. Whereas the county fleet's average vehicle age now is 11, he said this could be reduced to 3.5 years, which would lower maintenance costs.
Too, Cultrona noted that several northwest Ohio entities have gone to the fleet management system with Enterprise, including the City of Defiance, which switched a few years ago. Nationwide, he said, 1,600 government agencies are enrolled in Enterprise's program, calling it a "tried and true process."
The sheriff's office would only involve a few unmarked cars in the fleet as its patrol cruisers put too many miles on each year — perhaps 35,000 to 40,000, according to one official — to be included in the program.
Commissioners will discuss the matter further with county department heads before making a decision on proceeding.
However, Cultrona indicated that the company would have to receive an answer soon because build-out dates are approaching for vehicle manufacturers like General Motors. And some of these have long lead times before a vehicle is delivered, he added.
Only one bid was received Thursday on the aforementioned Power Dam Road improvement project.
R.G. Zachrich Construction, Inc., Defiance, offered a quote of $452,782 while Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter's estimate was $440,000. The estimate had been revised upward this week from $300,000.
Although the Zachrich bid is more than the estimate, it is not higher than 10% which, under Ohio law, would require the bid to be rejected.
Commissioners will mull a contract award and make a decision at a later date.
The project will raise Power Dam Road in two spots of about 1,000 feet each by five feet. Shredded tires will be used as a base primarily in one of the spots while concrete beams removed from Defiance's Hopkins Street bridge as part of a replacement project there will be used for embankment support.
A separate project will widen and resurface Power Dam Road for a stretch of about three miles north from the Paulding County line to the vicinity of the Power Dam.
Further details about the project appeared in Tuesday's Crescent-News.
In other business Thursday, commissioners received an update from the county's maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin.
