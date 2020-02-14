The possibility of building a storm shelter at the Defiance County Fairgrounds was discussed by county commissioners during their Thursday meeting.
And they were updated on a delayed plan to construct a similar shelter at the Camp Lakota Boy Scout camp on Ginter Road on the south side of Defiance.
Keven Clouse, Ohio EMA mitigation specialist, was on hand for commissioners’ regular meeting along with representatives of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO), which has helped secure grant funding for the Boy Scouts’ shelter.
Clouse explained some options for the county to build an upground shelter — shaped like a dome — at the fairgrounds. He referenced an 850-person shelter (measuring 70 feet by 28 feet high with four-foot thick concrete walls) recently built at Delaware State Park in central Ohio at a cost of $967,789.
Such a facility can be used for meetings (when there is no impending danger from storms), but not storage, officials indicated.
A FEMA grant, he indicated, could pay for 75% of a shelter’s cost. The agency will know in August or September how much funding will be available during the next grant funding round, Clouse said, but the construction timeline for a shelter could be two years or more.
For example, a $750,000 FEMA grant awarded for the proposed shelter at Camp Lakota goes back to 2017.
The project — which also requires funds from the Boy Scouts — has been delayed due to higher-than-planned costs, according to MVPO’s Matt Spiess.
Originally, he said, a shelter for 1,000 people was to have been built underground, but projected costs were too high. A redesigned facility for an upground rectangular facility protecting 451 people would still cost around $1 million, according to Spiess, so plans are still pending.
“Once we have a decision from the Boy Scouts as to how we’re going to proceed — where they’re going to find a considerable sum of money— we’ll let you know,” Spiess told commissioners. “We’ll give you an update. We haven’t given up. We really hope that this works out.”
In another matter Thursday, commissioners met with Tonya Wichman, director of the Defiance County Board of Elections, and Kim Smith, the agency’s deputy director, to discuss possible relocation and/or office modifications.
They have proposed moving from Defiance County East — the former Defiance Hospital building at 1300 E. Second St. — to the county-owned KeyBank building at 414 Second St. in downtown Defiance.
However, another alternative is modest remodeling at the board of elections’ Defiance County East offices. The board of elections received a $50,000 federal grant last year for security upgrades that it would like to utilize for the changes.
Asked what elections officials’ preferences are, Smith said, “I think they’re both good options.”
Mack and Commissioner Mick Pocratsky suggested commissioners set up a time to visit both locations to understand the board of elections’ needs and potential costs.
In other business, commissioners approved contracts for the purchase of crushed aggregate from several contractors — based on their proximity — to be used in road projects this year.
