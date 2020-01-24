Defiance County commissioners approved a small contribution to pay for new playground equipment at Independence Dam State Park, during their Thursday meeting.
Commissioners met with Randy Wright, Darrell Handy and Janice Cromley of the Friends of Independence Dam State Park as well as ODNR State Park Manager Karen Beckman to discuss their plans for the equipment.
They stated that project costs are estimated at $15,000. Commissioners approved $1,000 for the project.
In another matter, commissioners met with Amy Hoffman, Phil Dysard and Adele Bowling of Palmer Energy to review the request for qualifications (RFP) for the county’s electric aggregation program.
As the authorized consultant for the County Commissioners Association of Ohio’s (CCAO) service corporations’ energy programs, the CCAO and Palmer Energy issued an electric RFP for 10 counties with agreements up for renewal in May 2020. This RFP was sent to 12 suppliers.
Because the wholesale power market continually fluctuates, Palmer Energy recommended including two to three suppliers (AEP Energy, Dynegy and Freepoint Energy Solutions) to help ensure the most competitive offers, according to commissioners.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met with Brad Fritch, Steven Yeager and Jan Rethmel of the county wastewater operations for a monthly update. Ken Maag of Poggemeyer Design Group also met with commissioners to discuss services.
• received an update on the county economic development office from Jerry Hayes and Carla Hinkle. She informed commissioners that the summer manufacturing camp will be a combined camp at Four County Career Center on July 13-16. She stated the Four County Career signing day has been scheduled for May 12.
• met with Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency Director Connie Bostelman to provide a quarterly update. She reported collections of $6,041,123.86 from a caseload of 2,596 in 2019. Meanwhile, 57 genetic testings were performed, while 437 administrative and/or court hearings were held, nine obligors submitted to credit reporting agencies, 198 paternities were established and 198 support orders were established.
• opened bids for the Memmer Ditch project with Mike Boff of the Defiance County Soil and Water Conservation District. Bids were received from Sand Ridge Excavating, $6,815; GL Lloyd Earthmoving, $7,225; Sines Excavating LLC, $8,568.00; and The Weber Company, $26,475. The engineer’s estimate was $7,215. Commissioners took bids under advisement and will award a contract at a later date.
• received a quarterly update from Kevin Hancock, administrator of the Defiance County Soil and Water Conservation District. He reported 47 site reviews in 2019, while the conservation education staff reached 447 pre-kindergarten through grade 12 in 2019. The 2019 small grains program enrolled 2,513 acres for $188,468, while they have received 25 applications for 2,220 acres for $166,500. The local H2Ghio informational meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at Defiance’s Knights of Columbus hall. Soil and Water representatives will explain the application process and answer questions.
